Media can name woman accused of abducting child, faking deaths, says judge

The name of a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child and faking her and the child's deaths can now be published.

A Saskatoon judge has amended an earlier publication ban and is now allowing the media to name the accused, Dawn Walker.

The application for the amendment was made by the CBC. Walker's lawyer, Christine Mainville, said she agreed. In court, Mainville said Walker wants the public to know exactly what happened and why. This will also free Walker to speak publicly and advocate for herself if she chooses.

None of the lawyers for other parties opposed the change.

Walker allegedly faked her own death and that of her child in late July. Following a massive search, the pair was found and arrested nearly two weeks later in Oregon.

Walker has been charged with various offences including abduction, fraud and identity theft.

She has not yet entered a plea. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3.