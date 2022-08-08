Sask. woman accused of abducting her child, faking their deaths chooses judge-only trial

Dawn Walker, the Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child and faking their deaths, has opted for a trial by judge alone rather than by jury.

Tara Boghosian, one of Walker's lawyers, appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court by phone Tuesday. Boghosian said Walker elected to have a trial by judge and waived her rights to a jury trial. Walker also waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Walker and her child disappeared in August. The pair was found and arrested days later in Oregon.

Walker has been charged with offences including abduction, fraud and identity theft.

She has not yet entered a plea. That is expected during her next court appearance Thursday in Saskatoon.