Sask. woman facing parental abduction, public mischief charges to appear in court Monday

A Saskatoon woman who's facing parental abduction and public mischief charges related to a disappearance around two weeks long when she allegedly crossed into the United States illegally will make her first Canadian court appearance Monday morning.

Dawn Walker disappeared in late July along with her seven-year-old son, who CBC News is not naming now that he's been found.

Her truck and other personal belongings were found at Chief Whitecap Park, near the South Saskatchewan River near Saskatoon, on July 25.

Walker and her son were found safe in Oregon City, Ore., on Aug. 5 and she was arrested while her son was brought back to Saskatoon by a legal guardian shortly afterward.

At about 4 p.m. Friday, Walker was transferred into Saskatoon police custody after spending two weeks in U.S. federal custody and in RCMP custody in B.C.

Walker is set to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court at 9 a.m. Monday and will remain in Saskatoon police custody until then.

She is also facing charges in the U.S. related to allegedly using false documents to cross the border, and U.S. prosecutors previously said in a request to detain her while waiting for a trial that Walker had been planning to fake her own death prior to her disappearance.

Additional charges could be tacked onto her case as the investigation into the events surrounding her disappearance progress, Saskatoon police say.

Dawn Walker is facing charges of parental abduction and public mischief but the Saskatoon Police Service hasn't ruled out additional charges. (Submitted by Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations)

Members of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, among others, called for Walker's release from custody "under her own recognizance" during a news conference on Friday.

The organization, which represents Saskatchewan's First Nations, has not publicly commented on Walker's charges beyond asking for her release.

Walker is an acclaimed author and was also the executive operating officer of the FSIN.

One of Canada's best-known defence lawyers, Marie Henein, said last week that she would be defending Walker on her Canadian charges.

Henein is known for several high-profile cases, defending people like Michael Bryant, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and Jian Ghomeshi.

When asked if the Federation would be paying for Walker's legal fees, vice-chief Heather Bear said it would if it had the money, but referenced a GoFundMe campaign set up to aid with legal fees.

That GoFundMe has raised nearly $30,000 in donations as of Sunday at noon.