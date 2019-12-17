Essay contest winner happy to take reins of Sask newspaper

The new owner of a newspaper in central Saskatchewan says there's still a big appetite for local news.

"They enjoy reading their paper. They enjoy getting their paper on Monday and we'll continue that," Dan Senick told CBC Saskatchewan's The Afternoon Edition.

Davidson Leader newspaper owner Tara de Ryk was retiring, but didn't want to close the doors on the 115-year-old publication. She announced the Win Your Own Publication contest. Prospective owners submitted 500-word essays.

Senick won the essay contest. He already owns a community paper in Saskatoon — as well as other publications. He said the Davidson Leader, which serves nearby towns as well, will continue in a similar format when he takes over.

His first edition of the Davidson Leader will be published January 13.

Senick said people want to hear about their local hockey team or school board. He said the local newspaper is often the only way for people to learn about those things.

"It's all local news. Every community's got its own news. That's what people enjoy reading, and that's what we'll continue producing," Senick said.