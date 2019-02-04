David Caissie appeals murder conviction in ex-partner's death

A man sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his ex-partner is appealing his conviction and seeking a new trial.

Last month, David Caissie was convicted of first-degree murder of Carol King of Herschel, Sask., in August 2011. His life sentence came with no possibility of parole for 25 years.

The Crown's case was that Caissie admitted to killing her near Rosetown — about 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon — and disposing of her body after police ran a so-called Mr. Big sting on Caissie.

Stings of this nature include police posing as criminals and gaining the trust of a suspect.

Caissie filed a notice of appeal with Saskatchewan's highest court on Feb. 2.

In the notice, Caissie said trial Judge Richard Danyliuk should not have allowed the Mr. Big sting evidence.

The appeal notice alleges that Danyliuk relied on opinion evidence from officers around how Mr. Big investigations usually go even though they were not qualified as experts.

Carol King's body was found in 2011.

Much of the trial revolved around the propriety of the police operation.

Justice Danyliuk's 80-page decision, rendered on Jan. 4 noted how this particular Mr. Big sting was different.

"Usually, there is perhaps some minor disclosure to other undercover officers but the main detailed disclosure comes during the interview with the actual crime boss, 'Mr. Big,'" he wrote.

"This case runs against that usual grain, insofar as there were several repetitive confessions to three different undercover officers.… What they have in common is that, in each, Mr. Caissie claimed that he killed Ms. King."

The appeal also asserts that Danyliuk's approach to inconsistencies between things Caissie said and the overall evidence led to an unreasonable verdict.

An appeal date has not yet been set.