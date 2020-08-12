'He was my everything': Family, friends gather to mourn Dartagnan Whitehead

Tears of sadness and cries of grief could be heard in the 100 block of Saskatoon's Avenue K South on Tuesday evening as family and friends of Dartagnan Whitehead gathered to remember the young man shot and killed in mid-July.

"He always had a smile," said Kelsey Blackbird, Whitehead's girlfriend of two years. She spoke to the crowd of roughly two dozen, who were carrying candles as they wept. "And every time he was mad, he never showed it to anybody."

Blackbird said her boyfriend "loved his life" and was eager to be a father, saying he wanted to have kids before his mom passed away.

"Now that he's gone, my heart feels just empty," she said. She noted her own desire to have children has been lost since she lost her partner.

A photo of Dartagnan Whitehead can be seen at the heart of a small memorial that was set up by friends and family at a home in the 100 block of Avenue K South. (Morgan Modjeski/CBC)

"He was my everything. How can somebody just take someone away from you?" she asked.

"Everything I did, I did with him. Now that he's gone, my life just feels like something's missing, and it's him. He's missing. He's gone. He's never coming back, and that's one thing I'll never get used to."

Lois Ahpay, Whitehead's mother, said her son is being remembered as a kind and caring kid, who would do anything to help others.

She said her son was a member of the Westside Outlaws and had been involved in the gang for about a year, but said he kept that part of his life separate from his family. He told her he wanted to leave the gang life behind, and because he was spending more time at home, she believed him.

Ahpay said the memorial was an important part of her healing process, as it gave Whitehead's friends and family a chance to come and share stories about the young man, and to share their grief.

She said support from the community has been helping.

"It means a lot to me."

Police tape surrounds a home in the 100 block of Avenue K South on July 11. Dartagnan Whitehead was shot and killed at the home around midnight. Three people are now facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with the death. (Morgan Modjeski/CBC )

The memorial marks a month since her son was shot. Ahpay said she thinks about him every day and feels anger every time she passes the site of her son's death. "It helps with a little bit of closure."

Ahpay said there needs to be "more love" to ensure no other loved ones in Saskatoon are lost to gang violence.

"Talk to your children. I did my best to talk to my son, but it's the choices that people make. It's sad to see people leave this world in violence and families broken because of the violence of gangs."

Asked what she would say to other young people who are involved in gangs, she said: "Don't get involved."

"I'm not a gang member, but I have a feeling that it's a rough place to be," she said. "There's other resources, and you can get help so you don't know how to join the gang."

A poster for Dartagnan Whitehead that was constructed by one of his siblings. The phrase 'Your wings were ready but our hearts were not' can be seen on the small poster, which also includes pictures of Whitehead with his friends and family. (Morgan Modjeski/CBC)

Whitehead, 18, was shot and killed in the 100 block of Avenue K South at around midnight on July 11. Three people have since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death. The mother of one of the men charged told CBC her son was a member of the Terror Squad street gang.

Officials with Str8 Up — which helps people get out of the gang life — said anytime there is conflict between two gangs there is a potential for further violence. Ahpay says she doesn't want to see any retaliation as a result of her son's death.

"I can't speak for the gangs, [but] for myself and for my family, we'd love to have some calmness in our lives," she said. "We do not want to retaliate. We can't do anything to get him back — why should we retaliate? Things won't change if we retaliate."

Some of the people in attendance at the candlelight memorial were actually with Whitehead when he was shot, including Taylor Blackbird. Blackbird said while she didn't want to answer any questions about what happened in the Avenue K South home, she said Whitehead will be remembered fondly by both his family and his friends.

"We miss that guy, man," she said. "I was there when he took his last breath."

Blackbird also took a moment to apologize for the way Whitehead died.

People gather outside of a home in the 100 block of Avenue K South as they remember and honour the life of Dartagnan Whitehead. The memorial was held a month after his death and gave friends and family members a chance to gather and share stories about the young man, and to share their grief. (Morgan Modjeski/CBC)

"I'm sorry for the s--t that went down the way it did," she said.

"That guy was my lil' homie, man. I loved him, man. I took him as a little brother. It's sad to see him like this. You know, in the ground and not able to have kids or anything like that," said Blackbird.

"All that I know is that he was down until the end."

Several of Whitehead's siblings also spoke at the memorial, recalling a brother and uncle who would do anything for his family, saying while the young man is gone, he will never be forgotten.

Stephen Swiftwolfe-Lewis, 18, and Telaina Swiftwolfe-Lewis, 20, have been charged with second-degree murder and are set to appear in court on Aug. 19. Aidain Lachance, 25, also charged with second-degree murder, is set to be back in court on Aug. 24.