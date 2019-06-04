Saskatchewan Roughrider Dan Clark back at team practice after car accident

Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dan Clark returned for his first full practice Sunday — 26 days after being in a car accident.

In early May, Clark was traveling home from a community event when he was involved in a single vehicle accident. The 31-year-old centre had been speaking to students at Cudworth School earlier that day, roughly 85 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

"It's been overwhelming at times," he said Sunday. "A lot of emotion, a lot of sitting here in the back and watching it through glass or upstairs. It's where I strive to be."

Clark said he initially feared he wouldn't be able to return to the field.

"Laying in a hospital bed wasn't the easiest but less than 24 hours [later, I was] allowed to go home. [To] be able to walk away from a major car accident ... I am just blessed to be here today."

Clark said the only thing holding him back from the field was a painful impingement on his hip.

He declined to provide details about the accident.

"I'm going to explain that another date," he said.

Clark signed with the club in 2009. He was part of the 2013 championship team. Prior to that, he played junior football for the Regina Thunder. During that time, he was named CJFL All-Star.