Two Prince Albert men sentenced to 4 years for 2017 killing of Damian Ballantyne

Two Prince Albert, Sask., men who pleaded guilty to killing Damian Ballantyne in 2017 are going to prison.

The 34-year-old was that city's first homicide of 2017.

Christian Charles and Austin Janvier both appeared in Court of Queen's Bench in Prince Albert on Tuesday. They pleaded guilty as party to the offence of manslaughter.

This means that it was not clearly established which man dealt the fatal blow to Ballantyne and that both are taking equal responsibility.

They were both sentenced to four years.

Police were called to a house of the 300 block of Ninth Street E. just after 1:20 a.m. CST on March 22, 2017, to help paramedics who were already on the scene.

They found a man who wasn't moving. Eventually, Ballantyne succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.