Key figure on night of Brydon Whitstone's death sentenced on reduced charges

A key figure from the night a man was fatally shot last year by a Saskatchewan RCMP officer recently had his day in court.

Last October, a Mountie shot 22-year-old Brydon Whitstone of Onion Lake Cree Nation following a brief police pursuit in North Battleford.

The RCMP has said they were responding to a report of someone shooting at another person from a car and that they initially suspected Whitstone of that crime.

The RCMP later confirmed it charged another person, Dalton Checkosis, 24, with the alleged shooting from a car, which kickstarted the night's events with Whitstone.

Checkosis, who was also wanted on charges in Alberta, was charged in Saskatchewan with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of recognizance.

Charges reduced

By the time he appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court on June 4 — after 12 previous court appearances tied to those charges — he was convicted only of breach of recognizance and criminal harassment.

Checkosis was sentenced to six days in jail, factoring in the time he had already served while in custody.

Saskatchewan's Office of the Chief Coroner recently confirmed it will hold a coroner's inquest into the death of Whitstone.