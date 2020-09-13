Police investigating after 67-year-old cyclist hit by car

City police are investigating after a 67-year-old woman was hit by a car while riding a bike in Saskatoon's Exhibition neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon.

At roughly 1:45 p.m. Saskatoon police received reports of a collision where a cyclist was hit from behind by a vehicle.

When police arrived they found a 67-year-old woman who was then taken to hospital by Medavie Health Services West.

She suffered injuries police said are not believed to be life-threatening. The Saskatoon Police Services Collision Analyst Unit is attending.

Traffic restrictions are in place from Jasper Avenue until the entrance of the Western Development Museum on Lorne Avenue for both northbound and southbound traffic.

Police say updates will be provided once traffic restrictions have been cleared.