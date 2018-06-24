Cyclist injured after being pulled by motorcycle across Broadway Bridge
Police say a 47-year-old cyclist was being pulled along by a motorcycle when he fell and suffered a head injury.
Saskatoon police say charges are pending
The man allegedly lost control of his bike as it gained momentum travelling northbound behind the motorcycle on the Broadway Bridge at about 9:40 p.m. CST.
According to police, the cyclist fell and hit the bridge deck, causing him to suffer a head injury and a "road rash."
He was transported to hospital by ambulance.
Police said the incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.