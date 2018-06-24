Police say a 47-year-old cyclist was being pulled along by his friend on a motorcycle when he fell and suffered a major head injury in Saskatoon on Saturday.

The man allegedly lost control of his bike as it gained momentum travelling northbound behind the motorcycle on the Broadway Bridge at about 9:40 p.m. CST.

According to police, the cyclist fell and hit the bridge deck, causing him to suffer a head injury and a "road rash."

He was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.