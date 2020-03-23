Sutherland Curling Club member tests positive for COVID-19
Person had played a league game March 12
A member of the Sutherland Curling Club in Saskatoon has tested positive for COVID-19. The club alerted members Sunday evening via email and in a Facebook post.
The person in question played a league game March 12. The post said the opposing team was notified by phone.
"This e-mail is to advise everyone that attended the club on or after the March 12th date should be following the proper procedures as outlined by Health Saskatchewan," the email reads.
The club closed on March 16, and will be remaining closed until further notice.
