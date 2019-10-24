CUPE members in care homes, facilities across Sask. vote to strike

Frontline workers supporting some of Saskatchewan's most vulnerable people may soon be going on strike, but the province remains hopeful a deal can be reached.

On Wednesday CUPE Local 600 announced its membership had voted strongly in favour of a strike with 94 per cent of its 385 members backing job action, including a full withdrawal of services, according to a news release.

CUPE Local 600 has members right across the province working in provincially ran care homes in communities including Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Humboldt and Yorkton, with two main issues being hours of work and wages.

"Recent changes to how the provincial government provides services for people living with intellectual disabilities is putting more pressure on our members," said Jacalyn Luterbach, the union's president in the release.

"Workload and caseload are increasing across the board and in every classification, and the current shift schedule in crisis and planned respite homes is unsustainable."

Right now, the union says staff are working eight-hour shifts six-days straight, with staff often working two to three different shifts in a week, sometimes with "very quick" turnaround. Luterbach said due to lack of rest, members have started to raise concerns about fatigue, health problems and mood issues, recording increased sick time and reliance on overtime as a result.

Luterbach said union members are being run ragged and the situation will only get worse unless it is addressed. She said the union is proposing moving from an eight-hour shift to a 12-hour shift, which it says will save money by reducing overtime.

While the local won't be in a legal strike position until negotiations around essential services have wrapped up, Luterbach says the vote shows its members are united and willing to fight for a fair deal.

A written statement from the province noted the Government of Saskatchewan is "aware of CUPE's concerns and that they have a strike mandate from their members."

"The Government remains hopeful that an agreement can be reached at the bargaining table."

The statement said government could not comment on the details of ongoing negotiations between CUPE and the province.

