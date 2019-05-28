Drug seizure by Saskatoon police nets 10kg of crystal meth

Saskatoon police seized 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, a handgun, crossbow and more than a dozen cell phones in a drug bust last week.

All of these items were found when drug unit officers executed search warrants at four locations in and around Saskatoon last Thursday, May 23.

Among the locations were two houses, one on the 1400-block of Alexandra Avenue and another on the 300-block of Sylvian Crescent, a storage facility in the 800-block of 45th STreet West and an acreage south-west of Saskatoon.

The seizures led to around 40 charges against five people, related to what police are calling a crystal meth trafficking investigation.

Police did not provide details on the types of charges that were laid.