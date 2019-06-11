'Crushed and heartbroken:' Sask. fans rally after Raptors lose to Warriors

Tyler Golding has had better nights.

After watching the Toronto Raptors claw their way back from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter on Monday night, the Saskatoon basketball fan watched his team fall to the Golden State Warriors 106-105.

"Crushed and heartbroken," Golding said, as fans began streaming away from JurasSask Park, an outdoor viewing party at Saskatoon's City Hall.

"We had it in our hands, I could taste the victory and then some bad possessions at the end and a few missed shots and that's the game."

While Saskatchewan hasn't often been seen as fertile ground for professional basketball, that seems to be changing as the Raptors inch closer toward their first NBA championship.

Electrifying 4th quarter. Quite a night in Regina, at football stadium. Raptors fans on edge of seats as clock ticks down here <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaptorsIn5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaptorsIn5</a> <a href="https://t.co/vozgStIZ2D">pic.twitter.com/vozgStIZ2D</a> —@bonnieallenCBC

Roughly 13,000 fans crushed into Mosaic Stadium in Regina to watch a free broadcast of the game.

"It was awesome," said fan Hem Juttla. "It was just unreal. It was just like being there."

Juttla said he has been following the team for years and is very proud of their success.

"It's so great they're from Canada," said Juttla. "They're kicking ass in the USA. That's what I like."

Person wearing a Raptor costume here at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatoon</a> Civic Square keeping the crowd entertained during halftime. <a href="https://t.co/jpm83MmGsl">pic.twitter.com/jpm83MmGsl</a> —@_MorganModjeski

While fans were disappointed at last night's close game, many are holding out hope. The Raptors still lead in the NBA Finals best-of-seven series 3-2.

"It's been 24 years of watching the Raptors, so I want them to win really bad," said Golding. "I'm just riding a rollercoaster of emotion."

The Raptors will play the Warriors in Oakland for game 6 on Thursday night.