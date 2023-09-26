Content
Crown stays charges against Robin Tyler John in Megan Gallagher murder case

Crown prosecutors in the Megan Gallagher murder case have stayed the charges against one of the nine people linked to her death.

Gallagher went missing in 2020, remains found 2 years later

Dan Zakreski · CBC News ·
man in red hat
Robin Tyler John is not going to trial as part of the Megan Gallagher murder investigation. (Robin John/Facebook)

Gallagher, 30, was last seen leaving her friend's house in Saskatoon on Sept. 19, 2020. Her remains were found two years later.

Prosecutor Tyla Olenchuk confirmed that charges of unlawful confinement and aggravated assault against Robin Tyler John were stayed on Sept. 21. A preliminary hearing had been scheduled to begin Sept. 26.

Olenchuk said the decision came as part of the Crown's ongoing "obligation to assess files."

Robert Thomas was committed on Sept. 22 to stand trial, charged with first-degree murder in Gallagher's death.

Preliminary hearings are set for the coming two months for three other accused facing first-degree murder charges.

Dan Zakreski

Dan Zakreski is a reporter for CBC Saskatoon.

    now