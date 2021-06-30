Critics blast Catholic Church for spending while commitment to residential school survivors remains unmet

A growing chorus across Canada is demanding the Roman Catholic Church pay the full $25 million it promised to residential school survivors.

They say it's shameful for this debt to remain unpaid while tens of millions are spent on elaborate church buildings.

CBC News has learned of a $17-million fundraising campaign currently underway for cathedral renovations and new construction in the Archdiocese of Regina. That's in addition to a $16-million shrine/church that opened last year in Canmore, Alta., the $28.5-million cathedral built in Saskatoon less than a decade ago and other capital projects across the country.

"I think it's very disappointing. The Catholic Church has a lot of work to do to make amends," said Mayo Moran, provost and vice-chancellor of Trinity College at the University of Toronto.

"The least it could do is meet its commitments."

Former University of Toronto Dean of Law, Mayo Moran, is one of many saying the Roman Catholic Church needs to honour its $25-million commitment to residential school survivors. (Nicole Ireland/CBC News)

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), which represents Saskatchewan's First Nations, agreed.

"It's an absolute embarrassment. All efforts should be going to helping survivors and their families, not to buildings," Cameron said.

Dozens of Catholic lawyers involved in a historic settlement agreement in 2005 signed a side deal that included a promise to raise $25 million nationally for survivors. The deal obligated the Catholic church to make "best efforts," and launch a fundraising campaign similar to that of a university or hospital.

After seven years, less than $4-million was raised nationally. In a secret court hearing, church lawyers argued they'd made "best efforts" and cited the clause in the deal. A judge agreed and absolved the Catholic church of further fundraising.

Many who worked on the compensation file, including Moran, say the church's actions may have been legal, but they were immoral.

Saskatoon Catholics raised $28.5 million to build this cathedral in 2012, while critics say a promise to compensate residential school survivors was largely ignored. The story was similar across Canada. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Moran spent 15 years chairing the compensation committee for residential school survivors. She said spending millions on cathedrals and churches "casts doubt" on the church's claim it gave its best efforts to help survivors.

She said Pope Francis has been progressive on climate change and other issues, but that Francis and Vatican officials have not done nearly enough on abuse and residential school issues.

"You can see a pattern of avoiding financial responsibility and extreme litigiousness. It doesn't reflect well on the church," said Moran, who recently published a Georgetown University journal article entitled Cardinal Sins and is writing a book that outlines Catholic abuse scandals around the world.

In the Archdiocese of Regina, staff, volunteers and contractors have been working for two years on the $17-million campaign to renovate Holy Rosary Cathedral and construct a ministry centre.

"We have now received a total of $6.58M in gifts and pledges and are expecting that number to grow as donors are inspired to support the campaign...Together we can make it happen!" reads a letter from the campaign chairs on the Archdiocese website.

The Archdiocese website also contains detailed instructions for individual church parishes wanting to build or renovate. It recommends church members "identify a need for several donors to make donations in excess of $10,000 for your campaign to be successful."

The doors of Saskatoon's St. Paul's Co-Cathedral were painted in protest after the discovery of 751 unmarked graves near the former Marieval Residential School on the Cowessess First Nation last week. (Donna Heimbecker/Facebook)

The Archdiocese website states the four keys to success are "prayer, involvement of pastor, choice of people (and) public relations/communications."

The Archdiocese has hired the same professional fundraising firm that helped Saskatoon Catholics raise $28.5 million for a new cathedral.

Archbishop Don Bolen was not available for an interview Wednesday morning, but an official confirmed details of the campaign. Last week, following the discovery of 751 unmarked graves at a Cowessess First Nation residential school site, Bolen said he hopes to revive the fundraising for survivors. No details have been announced and no money has been committed at last word.

In Saskatoon, Bishop Mark Hagemoen has declined several interview requests, but issued a written statement Wednesday morning. Like Bolen, Hagemoen said he would "very much support" more fundraising for survivors, but did not announce any details.

Both reiterated their apology to survivors for the Catholic Church's central role in running the schools for more than a century.

Moran and others say these vague statements are meaningless. They say Catholics in every parish across Canada need to take action.

"Catholics need to push their church to do the right thing. All the pressure needs to be brought to bear. There are forces within the church that could be mobilized. There needs to be a lot of voices pushing," Moran said.

Cameron and others said that if Canadian churches and members refuse to help, the Vatican should pay. They point to the Vatican Bank's partial records release, which showed $6B US in assets, land holdings that cover a total area larger than the province of Saskatchewan, and the Vatican's collection of renaissance paintings, sculptures and other art.

Cameron agreed with Kinistin Saulteaux Nation Chief Felix Thomas, who asked Catholics to boycott Sunday mass until the money is given to survivors.

"You can pray at home in silence. It would send a strong message," Cameron said.

The $25-million Roman Catholic fundraising commitment for survivors was part of the landmark 2005 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (IRSSA). It was the largest class action settlement in Canadian history, and also included creation of a healing fund and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

All other church denominations that were part of the settlement — Anglican, United, Presbyterian — paid their full shares years ago.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.