Crescent Point Energy plans to sell 'non-core' Saskatchewan oilfields

An Alberta-based oil company plans to sell some of its oilfields in Saskatchewan in an attempt to pay down debt.

On Tuesday, Crescent Point Energy announced its plans to sell fields in southeast Saskatchewan that generate a combined 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The move, along with the sale of the company's Uinta Basin assets in Utah, is expected to bring in about $912 million.

"The sale of the Uinta Basin and certain conventional assets is accretive for our shareholders and aligned with the key criteria we established for our asset portfolio," chief executive Craig Bryksa said in a statement.

"These transactions are a considerable step forward in our ongoing plan to focus our asset base."

The move is part of a reorganizing effort that began last year with changes in senior management.

Crescent Point expects the sale will help improve the company's debt situation. Net debt is expected to improve to about $2.75 billion by the end of the year, compared with $4.4 billion last year.

In 2018, Crescent Point cut 17 per cent of its workforce in an attempt to reduce its debt by $1 billion.

The sale is expected to be completed by October.