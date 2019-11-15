Crescent Point Energy plans to sell $500 million worth of Sask. natural gas projects

A Calgary-based energy company has announced its plans to sell a piece of its natural gas infrastructure in Saskatchewan.

On Friday, Crescent Point Energy said it would sell natural gas infrastructure worth $500 million to Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.

"Through the sale of these gas infrastructure assets, we will unlock value for our shareholders and further strengthen our financial position," said CEO Craig Bryksa in a news release.

As a part of the deal, Steel Reef will grant Crescent Points processing rights at the facilities, generating an estimated $47 million.

As well, Steel Reef has agreed to pay for an upcoming expansion of one of the gas processing facilities, which is expected to start next year. The expansion is expected to reduce the facility's emissions and generate more natural gas.

Meanwhile, the company said it's continuing to advance its plans to built an oil pipeline in southeast Saskatchewan to get more of its oil to market. Once the agreement with a third-party developer comes through, the pipeline is expected to take 12 months to build.

In September, the company also announced its plans to sell oilfields in southeast Saskatchewan that generate a combined 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Crescent Point expects the sale will help improve the company's debt situation. Net debt is expected to improve to about $2.3 billion by the end of the year, compared with $4.4 billion last year.

In 2018, Crescent Point cut 17 per cent of its workforce in an attempt to reduce its debt by $1 billion.