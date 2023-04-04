I wanted to pursue my dreams in Afghanistan, but the Taliban changed everything

In my 20 years of life, I've experienced much beauty and faced many difficulties.

I was born in Afghanistan to my wonderful father and mother. I have a great passion for music, acting and television. I had a job that allowed me to be creative and passionate, and had me excited to continue developing my career.

But this exciting time in my life ended suddenly in August 2021, when the Taliban overthrew the Afghan government.

In Afghanistan, I attended Marefat High School in Kabul, a school known internationally for its arts and music programs, which included singing and acting.

With the support of my family and friends, I started singing in a musical group called The Sounds of Afghanistan in 2015.

Farhang Nesar in a traditional Afghan outfit during a performance in Saskatoon. (Farhang Nesar)

I love singing because it is one of the best ways for me to express my feelings.

I have also been lucky enough to continue performing with the group here in Canada, as many of the members have also come to Saskatoon.

One of my biggest passions is being a TV presenter. In Afghanistan, I was fortunate to have my dream job of being the host on a national television show.

Farhang Nesar sings on a television show in Afghanistan (Tolo TV)

I wanted to pursue my goals in my home country. But the Taliban killed my dreams.

During the chaos that erupted during the takeover, I was terrified I was going to be shot. I started running to the bus station. A woman in the street who recognized me from my television show offered to help me, but I told her I had to get home. When I got there I was in total shock, but at least I was with my family again.

Because I was well-known on TV, I was scared I would be targeted and killed. I decided to burn all my pictures, and delete my photos and videos from my devices, to protect myself and my family's safety.

Eventually the 30 Birds Foundation, an organization from America, contacted my father and helped us process applications to leave the country. My mother and I spent one month in Pakistan, but my father was not able to come.

Farhang Nesar and her parents before the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. (Farhang Nesar)

My mother and I arrived in Saskatoon in October 2021. More than a year later, my father was able to reunite with us. Finally I am with my whole family again.

We have begun our new life in Canada. We received a warm welcome from Afghans and Canadians when we arrived in Saskatoon.

Here, I am able to see beauty in a new part of the world. I am happy, I have friends and the best opportunities to continue working toward my goals. I have met nice people with kind hearts, and over time I have found a sense of peace in my new home, Saskatoon.

I am currently a high school student at Nutana Collegiate. I have many friends from around the world. I've learned many new things, a new way of life and a new language. My teachers support me and stand by my side.

Farhang Nesar works at a store in December 2022. (Farhang Nesar)

I am still healing and finding my way — and I am getting better, emotionally and physically. I wanted to share my story to inspire others to follow their dreams, no matter what kind of adversity they might face.

I plan to keep working toward my goal of a career in television, so I can bring other important stories to the world stage.

Farhang Nesar stands at a microphone on stage at her school, Nutana Collegiate in Saskatoon. (Jeffrey Crawford)