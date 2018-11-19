Craven's annual country music festival is attracting some of the genre's biggest stars for 2019.

Organizers for Country Thunder Saskatchewan have announced country legend Tim McGraw as one of the headliners for next year.

McGraw, known for such hits as Don't Take the Girl and Down on the Farm, joins a host of other artists on the festival's 2019 lineup, include five-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton, who will be the closing act at the four-day bash next July.

Chris Stapleton, left, will be the closing act next year in Craven, Sask. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Invision/Associated Press)

Other artists include Canada's Dallas Smith and Terri Clark, Jake Owen, Travis Tritt and the legendary Steve Earle and the Dukes.

"We couldn't be more proud and excited of the line-up which has been put together for some of the greatest country music fans in the world," said Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer. "The timing was right with both McGraw and Owen enjoying banner years, while Dallas Smith has grown into a superstar, first appearing in the Craven Valley in 2012."

Singer-songwriter Terri Clark will perform in Craven, Sask. (Dave Chidley/CP)

Gord Bamford, Shawn Austin, The Reklaws, Meghan Patrick, Madeline Merlo, The Road Hammers, JoJo Mason, Jimmie Allen and Saskatchewan's own Hunter Brothers are also in the lineup.

The four-day event is set for July 11 to 14 next year.