Man in serious condition after single vehicle crash on Regina's Ring Road
A man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Ring Road Sunday afternoon after hitting a metal support beam.
Incident happened Sunday afternoon near Winnipeg Street overpass
Regina police say the man appeared to lose control while going east near the Winnipeg Street overpass.
Police said there were slippery road conditions at the time of the crash.
The man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.