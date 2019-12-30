Skip to Main Content
Man in serious condition after single vehicle crash on Regina's Ring Road
Incident happened Sunday afternoon near Winnipeg Street overpass

Regina police say icy road conditions were a factor in a Sunday crash on Ring Road. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

A man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Ring Road Sunday afternoon after hitting a metal support beam.

Regina police say the man appeared to lose control while going east near the Winnipeg Street overpass.

Police said there were slippery road conditions at the time of the crash.

The man's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
 

