Former mayor of Sask. town says resignation tied to conflict, stress

The former mayor of Craik, Sask., says stress brought on by conflict in the town likely worsened the health issues that prompted his resignation this past June.

David Ashdown was one of three members on council who resigned five months before this November's municipal election.

The proximity to this fall's vote prompted the provincial government to appoint the mayor of Lumsden, a councillor from Lumsden and a councillor from Bethune to temporarily fill the vacant seats on the Craik council so that it could make quorum.

"There were some conflicts going on in the community and some criticisms, particularly aimed at town staff, that I felt were not fair and quite unreasonable," Ashdown said.

"A lot of the conflict was unnecessary and, quite frankly, petty and it was distracting from the work that needed to be done."

5 council members resign over 7-month period

Four town councillors resigned between December and June, but Ashdown said he won't speak for them about why they did so.

He said he ended up having emergency surgery for his health issues six weeks after resigning and would have been forced to resign strictly for health reasons by Aug. 1.

Ashdown said "an insignificant number of citizens" were participating in harassment and criticism of town staff.

"Somebody put something up in the post office about a member of the staff that was just not true," he said. "There were just a number of things that were, in my mind and the council's mind, what constitutes harassment."

He said most of the town's residents are "really good" and the town has a bright future.

"I mean, every community has these little issues," he said. "And what has to happen is that most of the community stands up and says, 'Enough is enough. We're not interested in that. Let's get on with building rather than tearing down.'"

Ashdown said based on what he has heard from town citizens before and after his resignation, he would have no trouble being elected again this fall — but he has no intention to run.

"I'm at an age now where, at one time, I loved the good fight," he said. "Now I just want to feel comfortable helping out and being supportive and not having some of the nonsense that can go with being in office."

He said from what he has seen and heard, the acting mayor is doing a "terrific job" and he commends him for taking on this extra role.

Lumsden Mayor Bryan Matheson presided over his first council meeting in Craik in July.

Existing anti-harassment police reaffirmed

One of the new council's first actions was approving a policy aimed at preventing harassment of town employees.

The previous council passed a similar motion in June and Ashdown said it was a reaffirmation of existing policy.

"Just because, again, some of the rumours that were circulating around the community and so on, we felt that it was important to make a number of statements, one of which was that harassment would not be tolerated," he said.

When asked how the anti-harassment policy has been working, acting town administrator JoAnne Yates said it was "really good."

"There is a proper procedure," she said. "One of them is not coming in and yelling at staff. Everything has to go through council."

Yates said that while she has noticed a difference since council reaffirmed its anti-harassment policy, it's still early.

"The best question would be to ask a full council of elected officials in a few months how it's going and if it's working — which I believe it will."

Craik is located approximately 110 kilometres northwest of Regina.