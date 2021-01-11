Superspreader event declared at Crackers Restaurant Lounge and Karaoke in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public about a potential superspreader at a Saskatoon karaoke bar, and is cautioning that there is significant risk for continued spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, the authority issued an outbreak warning for Crackers Restaurant Lounge & Karaoke.

The authority said 16 positive cases had been identified between Dec. 23 and Jan. 4.

The warning went on to say that there is significant risk for second-generation spread of the disease.

Anyone who was at the restaurant must immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure. No other details about the outbreak were provided.

Anyone who visited the bar past the 14-day infectious period are still asked to call 811 and arrange for testing. The health authority said the test will show if the person was infectious and if further contact tracing is needed.

Anyone who is showing symptoms must call 811 and arrange for testing.

This fall, several Saskatoon bars were flagged for COVID-19 spreading events, including Diva's and the Longbranch.

In November, the provincial government announced that all bars must stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m. CST and must be closed by 11 p.m. CST.

Outbreak occurred 'despite our best efforts'

In a Facebook post on Monday morning, Crackers stated it is closing until further notice as it works with health officials to address the outbreak, including a "deep clean."

"Despite our best efforts, there was confirmed exposure to COVID-19," according to the post.

"The staff and management of Crackers would like to remind our customers that the health and safety of them and their families are of the highest priority."

The owners of Crackers could not be reached for comment.