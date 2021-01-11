Superspreader event at Saskatoon karaoke bar now linked to over 80 COVID-19 cases
Crackers Restaurant was closed after an outbreak linked to the establishment was declared Jan. 10
The number of COVID-19 cases connected to a superspreader event at a Saskatoon karaoke bar and restauran continue to rise.
As of Wednesday, 81 confirmed cases have been linked to Crackers Restaurant, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The establishment closed after an outbreak was declared on Jan. 10 by the health authority. Crackers will remain closed until further notice, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Initially, 16 positive cases connected to the outbreak were identified between Dec. 23 and Jan. 4. At that time, the health authority said there was significant risk for second-generation spread of the disease.
Anyone who was at the restaurant between the mentioned dates was asked to immediately self-isolate for 14 days from the date of exposure.
On Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe admonished businesses — specifically bars and restaurants — to follow public health orders.
"Rest assured, as public health is aware of these, they are being investigated," Moe said during a press conference, naming Crackers and the Tap Brewhouse in Regina.
"The fines are in place and we are looking at added measures that we may avail ourselves to in the days ahead, including closure."
It's not yet known if Crackers has been issued a fine or warning from either police or the health authority.
On Tuesday, the premier said it's time to take action against those breaking the law.
He said he's asked public health if there are other options, in addition to fines, that could include closing businesses indefinitely in order to have compliance in our communities.
That would allow the opportunity for the businesses that are following public health orders to stay open and operate safely, he said.
With files from David Shield
