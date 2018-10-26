The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is appealing a Federal Court of Appeal decision involving a $2.2 billion tax bill dispute with Cameco that stretches back to 2009.

In September the Tax Court of Canada ruled in favour of Cameco, leaving the CRA with 30 days to appeal.

Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel.

The CRA took issue with a Cameco subsidiary that sold uranium in Switzerland, saying it used the company to avoid paying taxes in Canada. Cameco maintained it was a legal and sound business practice and challenged the revenue agency's findings.

"We are disappointed that the CRA has taken this action after such a clear and decisive ruling from the Tax Court," said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel in a news release. "We will continue through the appeal process and expect the appeal to be decided in our favour as well."

Cameco estimates it could take about two years for the Federal Court of Appeal to hear and decide the matter.

Cameco said it remains cautious about reopening its mines in northern Saskatchewan, but September's court win was thought to improve the situation. (Cameco)

Cameco said it will still be making an application to the court to recover costs incurred over the course of the case.

The Tax Court decision and CRA appeal apply only to the 2003, 2005 and 2006 tax years, which were the subject of the original court case.

Cameco said it has already paid half of the $11-million bill for the three years in question and is expecting it will be refunded.

The company hopes courts will be persuaded to apply the decision to the entire $2.2 billion tax bill.

In July, slow uranium prices meant Cameco indefinitely suspended production at its McArthur River and Key Lake operations. That resulted in the permanent layoff of 550 mine workers and 150 corporate head office employees.