Train derails near Silton, Sask., spilling potash

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a Canadian Pacific train carrying potash derailed near Silton, Sask.

Transportation Safety Board says 27 hopper cars derailed, some spilling potash

Canadian Pacific Railway says there were no injuries or public safety concerns after a train derailed near Silton, Sask., early Saturday morning, spilling potash. (Transportation Safety Board)

Twenty-seven hopper cars went off the track near Silton, Sask., over the weekend, with some spilling potash.

Silton is about 45 kilometres north of Regina.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said the Canadian Pacific Railway train contained 200 cars, all of them carrying potash.

The fertilizer is not considered a dangerous good.

CP said the derailment happened at around 5 a.m. CST Saturday and there were no injuries or public safety concerns.

The TSB sent an investigator on Saturday and said it is still assessing the situation and gathering information.

CP said it reopened the rail line to traffic Sunday morning after the completion of repairs and safety inspections.

