Train carrying potash derails near Silton, Sask.

Twenty-seven hopper cars containing potash derailed near Silton, Sask., over the weekend.

Silton is about 45 kilometres north of Regina.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said the Canadian Pacific train contained 200 cars, all of them carrying potash.

Potash is not considered a dangerous good. There is no word if any potash spilled or if there were any injuries.

The TSB sent an investigator on Saturday and said it is still assessing the situation and gathering information.