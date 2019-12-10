Derailed CP train leaked an estimated 1.5M litres of crude oil in rural Sask., TSB says

The Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) train that derailed in rural Saskatchewan earlier this week leaked an estimated 1.5 million litres of crude oil, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

That's more than four times the amount of product that leaked during the 2016 Husky Energy pipeline spill.

The TSB released its first major update on the CP derailment Wednesday evening.

The train's derailment came just after midnight on Monday. Its emergency brakes were applied near Guernsey, Sask., about 100 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon. The train was travelling at about 72 kilometres an hour.

Both the train's locomotive engineer and conductor were fit for duty and no one was injured, according to the TSB. The 516-398 train was carrying the oil from Alberta to Oklahoma.

Thirty-three tank cars jumped the tracks, leaking the oil into the ground and atmosphere and igniting a large fire that kept firefighters busy for two days. No waterways were affected, the TSB said.

Of the 33 derailed cars — which ended up in a large pile covering a distance of about 500 metres — about 20 were breached and spilled out product that became engulfed in flames that burned for about 24 hours.

About 19 of the oil tank cars lost their entire loads.

A more precise measure of the amount of crude oil leaked will come as soil is removed from the site and the TSB's investigation continues.

The leaks came despite the use of tanks (not owned by CP) meant to protect against such punctures and damage in the case of a crash or fire.

The TSB has assigned six investigators to the case.

"All 33 tank cars will be examined in order to evaluate tank car performance," the agency said in its Wednesday update. "Mechanical and track components recovered from the derailment will be examined and any components of interest will be sent to the TSB Engineering Laboratory in Ottawa for detailed analysis."

CP on hook for costs

The Saskatchewan government says CP's review of the derailment's environmental impacts is already underway.

"Canadian Pacific Railway is responsible for all costs associated with the derailment, including the emergency response, environmental assessment and remediation efforts," a spokesperson for the government said Wednesday.

"The company has contracted qualified environmental consultants and contractors to complete the work necessary to fully assess any environmental impacts to the site, and to develop and implement appropriate remediation plans."