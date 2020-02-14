No mechanical defects found on 2nd CP oil train to derail near Sask. hamlet in 2 months

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has not found any mechanical defects that could account for the derailment of a CP oil train last week near the small Saskatchewan hamlet of Guerney.

The TSB issued a preliminary report on the Feb. 6 crash on Friday morning.

"A review of the locomotive event recorder download determined that the train was handled in accordance with regulatory and company requirements," the TSB said in its preliminary update.

It also found that of the 31 tank cars that derailed, 19 were involved in the blaze that shut down the nearby highway and prompted the voluntary evacuation of about 85 people.

"There is significant industry interest in documenting the performance of the DOT 117J100-W tank cars" involved in the crash, the TSB says. (TSB)

Last week's derailment was the second to happen near the community in less than two months.