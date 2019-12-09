Hazmat teams sent out to train derailment near Lanigan, Sask. after crude oil catches fire

CP Rail says a train that derailed Monday morning near Lanigan was carrying crude oil.

At about 1:30 a.m. CST, RCMP said the train had gone off the tracks between Guernsey, Sask. and Plunkett.

Police said there was a complete lack of visibility due to smoke and Highway 16 needed to be shut down.

CP Rail said a hazardous materials crew was sent out to the scene, as well as CP emergency response team. A release said the teams would be working with local first responders to minimize impact to the surrounding area.

RCMP said the derailment happened between Guernsey, Sask. and Plunkett. (Google Maps)

In a news release, police said they didn't know when the highway would reopen, and drivers were asked to use an alternate route, travelling south of Plunkett on Highway 365 toward Watrous, then north along Highway 668 to Guernsey.

CP isn't sure how the train derailed and is not sure how many cars were involved. The company does not believe local waterways have been affected.

The Transportation Safety Board is travelling out to the area.

The company promised the area will be cleaned up and restored.

Guernsey is located approximately 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.