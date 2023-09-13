Federal Court hears arguments at deportation hearing for truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash

A federal judge has reserved his decision in the deportation case of the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu's lawyer argued Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials who recommended his deportation didn't factor in his previously clean record and remorse.

Counsel for the federal Department of Justice say the officers gave detailed reasons for their decision.

The CBSA has recommended Sidhu be handed over to the Immigration and Refugee Board to decide whether he should be deported to India.

Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton said he would make releasing a decision a priority due to the gravity of the Humboldt case.

If Sidhu is successful, the matter would be sent back to the Canada Border Services Agency for another review.

Sidhu was sentenced in 2019 to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the Saskatchewan crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

Court previously heard the rookie Calgary trucker, a newly married permanent resident, went through a stop sign at a rural intersection and drove into the path of the bus carrying Humboldt Broncos players and staff in 2018.