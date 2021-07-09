Saskatchewan confirms case of anthrax in South Qu'Appelle sheep

Saskatchewan Agriculture has confirmed that it has found anthrax in sheep in the Rural Municipality of South Qu'Appelle, which is about 30 kilometres east of Regina.

Lab tests confirm anthrax killed one sheep in a flock and may have killed four others on the same property.

Anthrax spores can survive in the soil for decades, and concentrate in sloughs and potholes, where they pose a greater risk to animals during dry years.

The last case of anthrax detected in Saskatchewan livestock was in 2019.

Saskatchewan Agriculture is reminding producers to vaccinate their animals against anthrax, and to not move or disturb the carcass of any animal suspected of having anthrax.

The provincial government said animal cases of anthrax pose minimal risk to humans, but that people should still be cautious when handling potentially infected animals.