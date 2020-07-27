COVID-19 in Sask: Province reports 31 new cases Monday

Saskatchewan's recent spike in COVID-19 cases continued Monday, as 31 new cases were reported.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said 10 of the new cases were located in the central region, nine in the south region and eight in the Saskatoon region. The north region reported three new cases.

The location of one of the cases is still pending, SHA said.

Of the new cases, 22 are from Hutterite colonies in the south, central and Saskatoon region.

There are now 306 known active cases in the province. The south region has 156 of them, while there are 86 in the central region, 37 in the Saskatoon area, 14 in the north, 10 in the far north and three in the Regina area.

Fourteen people are in hospital being treated for COVID-19, an increase of one since Sunday. The new case is being treated in inpatient care.

Four people continue to be treated in intensive care.

To date, 92,796 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

The province continued to stress the importance of being vigilant and protecting each other against the virus.

"Bored of COVID? COVID doesn't care," said the province in a news release.

"If you are feeling well or don't know anyone who has gotten sick, it is easy to think that you do not need to be careful. However, the recent surge in COVID-19 in all regions of Saskatchewan shows that we cannot become complacent."