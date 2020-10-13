Will Sask.'s COVID-19 restrictions stay past November? 'Stay tuned,' safety agency says

The Saskatchewan government is mulling whether to extend its COVID-19 health restrictions past the current end-date of Nov. 30, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

It's unclear when official word on that decision will come.

"Stay tuned," SPSA spokesperson Jay Teneycke said Tuesday when asked during the province's latest COVID-19 media briefing.

Premier Scott Moe and Health Minister Paul Merriman, who have announced such moves in the past, do not typically attend the media briefings hosted by the SPSA. They do make themselves available during scrums at the legislative assembly, which is currently in session.

What rules are in place

Saskatchewan announced on Sept. 16 that in order to decrease transmission of COVID-19 during the province's fourth wave, public masking would be made mandatory again beginning on Sept. 17. The requirement for COVID-19-positive people to self-isolate was also reinstated.

Both of those measures were later extended until the end of November.

The timeline for the proof-of-vaccination is more open ended.

Teneycke was asked Tuesday when people could expect an announcement on whether those restrictions will stay in place during the upcoming holiday season.

"I think it's important just to know that's certainly something being considered as we move into the holiday season, but any announcement or any direction on that would be formally announced through either through the [Provincial Emergency Operations Centre] here and through saskatchewan.ca," Teneycke said.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, already weighed in on the topic last week. Shahab said the province has to "stay the course" with its current public health measures.

"We can't say 'Oh, our numbers are so low that let's just relax everything.' I think that would be a big mistake as we enter into winter," he said.

Infections linked to Halloween parties

Shahab was asked on Tuesday what should be done to avoid a fifth wave.

"We have to stay the course for the next four to six weeks," he said. "That makes it easier for us to have a safe holiday season. But I think you need to be cautious all the way until February, March."

Shahab had previously warned people to be take care when planning Halloween gatherings.

"We unfortunately have seen over the last two weeks clusters linked to Halloween parties," he said. "So, again, closed indoor environments [where] people gather, especially if they is a mix of unvaccinated and vaccinated, and maybe [masking] is not happening … I think those are the recipe for clusters."