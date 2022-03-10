Some Saskatchewan people are excited for the chance to expand their experiences with adventure and connection for the first time since the pandemic began.

It's been two years since the first COVID-19 case was announced in Saskatchewan on Mar. 12, 2020. Although the provincial government has dropped all public health measures, the pandemic isn't over.

But vaccines have been widely available for months and the risk for fully-vaccinated people is low. This means more people are feeling comfortable about engaging in activities they have refrained from — or been prevented from — doing during the pandemic.

Sonali Currie can't wait to meet new people after facing immense isolation.

"One thing that I'm looking forward to is a lot of coffee meet and greets.… having those networks, having those connections professionally, even personally meeting with friends," she said, noting she's also excited about group fitness classes.

"I feel very happy after a Zumba class in-person, so nothing can beat that."

Currie said she will cherish these everyday experiences. She moved to Regina from Kolkata, India, in pursuit of a Master's degree at the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy in 2019. She had just begun to connect with other people when the pandemic hit. She lost her job, classes went online and extra-curricular activity stopped.

Currie worried for her finances and her family back home. She was all alone.

"I was actually questioning my decision to be here, far away from my place where I was so familiar and I knew people."

Downtown Regina was empty during the first weeks of the pandemic in Saskatchewan. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

She didn't give up, and now Currie feels mentally stronger and is wrapping up her final semester. Before she begins her job hunt, she wants to travel.

"That is, of course, another element I'm looking forward to, whether in the province or across Canada."

She's not alone in her desire to hit the road.

Life on the road

Megan Nash used to play more than 100 live-shows a year in pre-pandemic times, but that lifestyle became impossible as gathering was deemed unsafe. Instead of life on the road, they were forced into life at home — a tough transition for the artist.

"Not only do I miss the audience and meeting people, I love live shows too. They remind me of all the good in the world," they said. "That energy in a room. It's just incomparable. You can't replace that with a digital set up."

Megan Nash said they'll be taking precautions to make sure the tour is as safe as possible given COVID-19 transmission is still present in the community, but they're thrilled to be playing live shows again. (Shoot with Scrapes)

They noted most artists were more stringent than provincial policy, so they didn't play live even though they technically could have. Nash adapted by hosting songwriting workshops online, playing drive-in shows and dabbling in virtual events.

They appreciated the chance to spend more time with their senior dog, Shiloh, but it wasn't the same.

Now Nash is gearing up for a multi-province tour. They're looking forward to grand moments on stage — but also to the little ones along the way.

"I miss being in a van with friends. I love having heart-to-hearts, and that's when the real heart-to-hearts can happen."

While Nash is over the moon about heading on tour, a sense of hesitation remains.

"[It's] finding that balance of just doing what you really love and getting lost in that moment, while also being hyper aware that we're still in a pandemic and we still have to keep ourselves and each other safe," Nash said, noting the band has upgraded their masks and some shows will be outdoors.

While the world feels especially heavy, Nash hopes said people can find a little reprieve in each set and a little comfort in each other.

"As we move forward and continue to live with this pandemic, if we can just keep our hearts open and our minds open and think about our communities, we'll get through this."

Megan Nash is thrilled to be heading back on tour after the pandemic forced them and their bandmates off the road. (Natalie Lahoda)

The customer connection

Julianna Tan is eagerly anticipating the connections found during fleeting interactions with strangers who wander into her shop. The isolation, distancing and guidance to not gather took a toll on Tan.

"It feels like you can actually connect with someone again," the entrepreneur said.

Tan co-owns two small businesses in Saskatoon and said more people are now more comfortable gathering in the store.

"​It feels so right when you get to connect with people and be surrounded with people and see them talking and smiling and having conversation."

Julianna Tan said now that more people feel comfortable going out, she's most looking forward to reconnecting with people coming into her brick and mortar business. (Jae Kim)

While many small businesses folded under the weight of the pandemic, Tan said her business was lucky to thrive. She and a business partner opened the Little Market Box in Saskatoon in late 2019.

The business is like a farmer's market that carries local Saskatchewan goods. There's a storefront, but they also opened with a robust online ordering system. While other businesses struggled to go digital, they were ready.

"As soon as the pandemic hit, basically overnight, hundreds of people logged in online to start shopping through our platform because we offered delivery and it was accessible to people."

Tan said the pandemic affirmed their purpose of connecting others with local products, especially as more people prioritized local amid supply chain concerns.

She noted that she can't forget the "heartache and heartbreak" of the pandemic, adding many people still prefer to shop online or with masks. She and her colleagues are mandating kindness and trying to meet people where they're at.

Tan said she's starting to dream about what it will be like to run the shop after the pandemic. She looks forward to the new challenges sure to arise — whenever that day comes.