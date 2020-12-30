Saskatchewan looking out for COVID-19 variant found in 4 other provinces

Saskatchewan health officials say they have not yet detected any cases of a new variant of COVID-19 in the province, but they are on the lookout for it.

On Tuesday, Quebec became the latest province to report its first case of the variant that health officials in England have said is more readily transmissible. Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta had already reported cases.

Current COVID-19 testing in Saskatchewan will detect all variants of the COVID-19 virus, a spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority said on Monday.

"The lab has the ability to send virus isolates for sequencing which shows us the genetic fingerprint of the virus," the spokesperson said. "This sequencing process would identify variants, including the one detected in the UK."

Recent analysis has detected no such variant, the spokesperson said.

"We will be performing this fingerprinting on any isolates originating from travelers to continually monitor."

The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom but has since been detected in several other countries, including France, Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands and South Korea.