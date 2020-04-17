COVID-19 in Sask: Government advises against non-essential interprovincial travel as cases continue to drop

New cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan remained in the single digits Wednesday, but the province is recommending against interprovincial travel as cases outside the province continue to climb.

The province reported two new cases Wednesday, the seventh-straight day there have been less than 10.

The total number of cases reported in Saskatchewan is now at 1,624, with 29 considered active and 1,571 considered recovered.

The new cases recorded on Wednesday were located in the province's north west and south central zones. Two more recoveries were also logged day-over-day.

Two people are in hospital in Saskatoon, with one receiving intensive care.

New cases have remained in the single digits since Aug. 16, when a total of 15 were recorded. Since then, the number of active cases has been on the decline.

The current number of active cases is the lowest the province has recorded since June 7, when there were only 16 active cases recorded in the province.

Of the cases recorded in Saskatchewan, 240 were in travellers. Community contacts account for 829 cases. Cases where there is no known exposure account for 485 cases and 70 remain under investigation.

In Wednesday's update, the province noted that while interprovincial travel is permitted, it is not advised.

"While Saskatchewan's current active case number is low, all other western provinces are experiencing increased COVID-19 transmission at this time," it said. "Saskatchewan continues to have a number of cases linked to inter-provincial travel. This includes flights and by road."

Essential travel for things like agricultural production, medical appointments and industry needs, have "always been permitted and will continue to be," but the province says the public should hold off on unnecessary trips.

"If you must travel, look to your destination and the posted COVID-19 case and risk information. Other jurisdictions may have requirements and/or restrictions," the Government of Saskatchewan said in the release.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the province has conducted a total of 142,126 COVID-19 tests, with 1,220 conducted on Tuesday.