20 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Saskatchewan push provincial total past 1,800

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Saskatchewan continues to climb.

On Sunday, the province recorded 20 new cases, bringing the provincial total to 1,807.

Of the new cases, 10 are in Regina, seven are in Saskatoon and two are located in the South East zones. The location of one more case is pending.

The province indicated the seven new cases in Saskatoon are linked to the outbreak at Brandt Industries, where a total of 14 cases have been linked to the workplace. The Government of Saskatchewan indicates investigation has shown this outbreak may be linked to out-of-province travel.

This is the third day in a row the province has recorded double-digit increases. On Friday, the province recorded 19 new cases and 11 new cases on Saturday.

Of the province's 1,807 total cases, 140 are considered active and 1,642 are considered recovered. Twenty-seven of the 140 active cases are in communal living settings.

The number of people in hospital has remained static at 10.

According to the province's daily update, nine people are receiving inpatient care and one is in intensive care. Seven of those patients are in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and another is in the South Central zone. The intensive care patient is currently receiving treatment in Saskatoon.

Drive-thru testing in Regina will also be expanded and will now be available on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. When the drive-thru testing launched, it was originally open on Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Hours at the drive-thru testing site in Saskatoon have gone unchanged.

So far, the province has conducted a total of 171,945 COVID-19 tests, with 2,426 conducted on Saturday alone. The province also announced it reached an important milestone when it comes to testing over the weekend, as it set a testing record with 2,873 tests conducted Friday.

That's compared to the province's previous record of 2,129 tests performed Aug. 6, 2020.