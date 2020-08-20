COVID-19 in Sask: 4 new cases, 9 recoveries Thursday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan on Thursday, along with nine recoveries.

One of the new cases was in the Saskatoon zone and three were in the south central zone.

The total number of active cases is now 149, with a total of 1,590 cases confirmed in Saskatchewan since March.

Five people are currently in hospital, including four in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the active cases in the province, 25 are in the northwest region, one is in the north central zone, 19 are in Saskatoon, 21 are in Regina, seven are in the central west, one is in central east, 46 are in the southwest and 29 are in the south central area.

The province said 99 of the 149 active cases are in communal living settings, which is the term it has been using to describe Hutterite colonies.

There were 1,443 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

A total of 22 people with COVID-19 have died in the province since the pandemic began.