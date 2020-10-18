Active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan hit an all-time this weekend.

Twenty-four new cases were added on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 2,330 with active cases pegged at 342.

This is the second day in a row the province has set a new record high for active cases, as on Saturday, 36 cases were added, bringing the total to 326.

The highest number of active cases recorded previously would have been on July 29, when 322 cases were recorded as active. So far, a total of 1,963 cases are considered recovered.

The number of people in hospital climbed day-over-day, as on Saturday, 11 people were listed as receiving care in hospital. On Sunday, that number rose to 14.

The number of people receiving intensive care, however, stayed static at two — one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Of the province's new cases, eight are in North Central. Six were be recorded in Regina. One was recorded in Saskatoon. The remainder of the new cases are spread out between the Far North West, North West, Central East, Central West and South East zones.

The province says so far, there are at least 79 cases — both first and second generation — linked to a Full Gospel Outreach Centre event in Prince Albert. Sunday's update indicated the majority of these cases are concentrated in the north, and new cases are still being recorded.

"Many of the newer cases and outbreaks arising in the north are now third generation cases from this event," the update explained, noting "superspreader" events are not limited to those who attended and can quickly spread in local settings.

So far, the Government of Saskatchewan has conducted a total of 230,729 COVID-19 tests, with 2,765 tests conducted on Saturday alone.

The government also reminded residents that people who are not following public health guidelines may be subjected to fines of up to $2,000.

"In Saskatchewan and across the country, public health authorities are seeing increasing transmission rates as a result of contravention of public health orders and guidelines, particularly as a result of public and private gatherings," the provincial update read.



"There can be very serious consequences for not following public health orders, including fines in cases where negligence or misconduct have been found."