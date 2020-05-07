COVID-19 in Sask: 2 more deaths reported, bringing total in province to 10

Ten people in Saskatchewan have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, after the province announced two new such deaths on Wednesday.

The two newly reported deaths took place in the far north region. One of the people was in their 80s and the other was in their 60s, the province said.

Alongside the two new deaths, the province announced three new known cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total to 637.

Two of the new cases are from the Regina area, with the third in the far north. Ten more people have recovered, which means 559 cases have recovered and 68 are considered active.

There are four people in hospital, with one receiving inpatient care in Regina and three others receiving intensive care in Saskatoon.

Of the province's total 637 known cases, 253 are from the far north, 167 are from Saskatoon, 111 are from the north, 78 are from the Regina area, 16 are from the south and 12 are from the central region. Fifty of the cases are reported to be in health-care workers, but the government said the source of the infection may not be related to their work.

To date, the province has conducted a total of 45,118 COVID-19 tests.