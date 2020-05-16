COVID-19 outbreak at La Loche Health Centre declared over

The COVID-19 outbreak at the La Loche Health Centre is over.

It has been 28 days since a new case of COVID-19 was recorded at the health centre in the northern Saskatchewan village and as a result, medical health officer Dr. Rim Zayed has declared the outbreak at the facility over.

"Dr. Zayed cautions that community precautions remain in place and that exhaustive work continues as the Saskatchewan Health Authority and local community leaders work together to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the area," said a Saturday news release from the health authority.

"This includes extensive door-to-door testing, mobile testing, and aggressive contact tracing."

The outbreak in La Loche was declared on April 17, 2020. At least five people at that centre contracted virus. There are still more than 100 positive COVID-19 cases in the community itself.

The SHA also noted physical distancing, hand-washing and self-isolation practices should continue to be followed.

"Together we can make a positive difference in our community by reducing the spread," the SHA said in the news release.

So far, the province has responded to at least five outbreaks in Saskatchewan.

Outbreaks at the Meadow Lake Hospital, the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert and in La Loche are over, while outbreaks in the Northern Village of Beauval and the Lloydminster Hospital are still active.