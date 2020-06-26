COVID-19 in Sask: 13 new cases reported Friday, 10 connected with Maple Creek outbreak

Ten of Saskatchewan's 13 news cases of COVID-19 announced on Friday are connected with an outbreak in the Maple Creek area.

The total number of cases recorded in the province is now pegged at 772, with 105 considered active, the province said in a COVID-19 update Friday. There have been 654 recoveries to date from the illness.

The number of people in hospital remains at nine, but the number in intensive care dropped from two to one.

Three cases not linked to the Maple Creek outbreak were recorded in Saskatchewan's north, with two being recorded in the north and a single case in the far north.

The majority of cases in Saskatchewan — 465 — have been connected to community contacts and mass gatherings.

Another 163 cases are related to travel. There have been 103 cases where no known exposure has been recorded, and 41 remain under investigation by public health bodies.

Of the province's total cases, 55 have been recorded in health-care workers. However, the province says the source of infection may not be related to health care in all instances.

More than half of the cases — 51 per cent — are women while 49 per cent of cases are men.

Numerous cases have now been connected with the Maple Creek outbreak, which started in two Hutterite communities near the town of Maple Creek, 140 kilometres southwest of Swift Current.

The province had initially said 16 people were infected in that outbreak, but the number of cases in the south climbed to 34 last week, with the majority being linked to the outbreak.

There were no new deaths recorded on Friday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province remains at 13.

To date, the government of Saskatchewan has conducted 63,116 COVID-19 tests.