COVID-19 in Sask: Province records 14th death, along with 10 new cases

Saskatchewan has now recorded 14 deaths connected with COVID-19.

A person from the far north region in their 70s who tested positive for the virus has died, the government of Saskatchewan said Thursday.

The province's daily update also announced 10 new COVID-19 cases and 17 recoveries from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Of the new cases, seven are in the far north. Two are located in the north region, and the other was in the Saskatoon region.

The 10 new cases — reported on July 1 and 2 — bring the provincial total to 795 cases. Of those, 80 are considered active and 701 are considered recovered.

The number of people in hospital has increased to six since the last update, with three people in intensive care. Earlier this week, the province said there were four individuals in hospital, with only one in intensive care.

Of the province's total cases, 165 involve travel. Community contacts and mass gatherings account for 478 cases, while 109 cases have no known exposure and 43 remain under investigation by public health officials.

There have also been 55 cases of COVID-19 recorded involving health-care workers in the province, but the government of Saskatchewan says thsse infections may not all be related to health care.

Saskatchewan has recorded a total of 334 cases in the far north region. Another 187 have been recorded in the Saskatoon area. The north region has accounted for 118 cases.

The remaining 156 cases have been recorded in Regina, the central region and the south.

Of the province's 795 cases, 51 per cent have been recorded in women while 49 per cent have been recorded in men.

To date, the province has conducted a total of 67,243 COVID-19 tests.