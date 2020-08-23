Three new cases recorded as Saskatchewan reaches 1,600 COVID-19 cases

There have now been a total of 1,600 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Saskatchewan.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced on Sunday that three new cases have been recorded alongside 14 new recoveries. A single case was recorded in the North Central region, while single cases were also recorded in Regina and the South West.

Of Saskatchewan's COVID-19 cases, 106 are considered active and 1,472 are classified as recovered.

The number of active cases has dropped significantly when compared to a month ago, as on July 24, 235 cases were recorded. That's a drop of more than 50 per cent when compared to figures outlined in today's update.

In fact, the last time the province recorded an active case load this low was between July 15 and 16, when cases jumped from 75 to 114.

Of the province's total active cases, 69 — or 65 per cent — are located in communal living settings. That's a slight decrease when compared to the 76 cases in these settings reported on Saturday.

The number of people in hospital has stayed the same day-over-day, as five people were listed as in hospital on Sunday. One patient is receiving in-patient care while the remaining four are in intensive care.

Everyone receiving in-hospital treatment is in Saskatoon.

Two-hundred and thirty-two of Saskatchewan's 1,600 cases were the result of travel. Eight-hundred and twenty-three were considered community contacts.

The number of cases with no known exposure is listed at 479 and 66 cases remain under investigation.

To-date, 22 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and that number remained static on Sunday afternoon.