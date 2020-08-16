Saskatchewan reports second COVID-19 death in two days

Saskatchewan has now recorded 22 deaths of people who were diagnosed with COVID-19, as on Sunday, the province announced another person with the virus had died — the second one this weekend.

The person who passed away was an individual between the ages of 80 and 89 and was located in the province's north central zone.

On Saturday, the province announced a person in the same age range had died in the south central zone.

Alongside the death, the province is also reporting 15 new cases, bringing the provincial total of COVID-19 cases recorded in the province to 1,580. Of the new cases, five were reported in the south west and south central zones each, with three cases located in the central east.

The north west, central west and central east zones all recorded one new case.

The number of people in hospital has remained static at eight, but the number of people who are receiving intensive care dropped slightly, from five to four.

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan for August 16, 2020 can be seen in this map from the Government of Saskatchewan. On Sunday, the province annouced it had recorded its 22nd death of a person who was diagnosed with the virus. (Supplied/Government of Saskatchewan)

All of the intensive care patients are in Saskatoon. Two people receiving inpatient care are located in the south west, with one in Regina and one in Saskatoon.

The majority of the new cases recorded on Sunday, 12 of 15, were said to be in communal living settings. This also holds true for the province's total active case load, as of the 193 active cases, 127 are said to be in communal living settings.

Travel accounts for 222 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the province, while 809 are attributed to community contacts — which include mass gatherings — and 465 have no known exposure.

Government also notes that 84 COVID-19 cases are still under investigation by local public health bodies.

To date, Saskatchewan has conducted a total of 122,245 COVID-19 tests, with 1,759 conducted in Saskatchewan on Saturday.