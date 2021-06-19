July 11 set as tentative start for 3rd stage of Sask.'s reopening plan

Are you ready to reopen, Saskatchewan?

The provincial government announced Saturday it is setting July 11 as the tentative date for Step 3 of its reopening plan, which will see the majority of public health measures related to COVID-19 lifted.

"Saskatchewan people are doing a great job protecting themselves and those around them while making sure we can reopen safely by getting vaccinated," Premier Scott Moe said in a news release.

The third stage will start three weeks after Step 2, which begins Sunday.

As the province continues its reopening, "I'm urging people to continue to get vaccinated, and to get that second shot just as soon as it's your turn," Moe said.

Under Step 3 of the plan, most public health measures will be lifted. The mandatory masking order and restrictions on mass gatherings will remain in place.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

7-day new case average down to 78

The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped day-over-day Saturday, as the number of vaccines climbed, the province announced in its daily COVID-19 update.

Only 55 new cases were recorded, a drop from 98 new cases on Friday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 78.

The new cases were in the following regions:

Far northwest: two.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: seven.

North central: one.

Northeast: two.

Saskatoon: 12.

Central west: one.

Central east: five.

Regina: 12.

South West: one.

South central: three.

Southeast: three.

Residence information is pending for four other cases.

COVID-19 cases as of June 19, 2021. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The province administered a total of 19,737 COVID-19 vaccines on Friday — a new daily record. The rate of eligible people now fully vaccinated is 25 per cent.

The province is encouraging residents in Saskatchewan to continue watching for their eligibility for a second vaccine dose. While one dose of a vaccine offers protection against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the second dose is important, especially in protecting against the delta coronavirus variant, the province notes.

As of June 24, anyone over the age of 12 will become eligible for their second dose 28 days after their first dose.