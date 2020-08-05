COVID-19 in Sask: 8 new cases, 36 more recoveries reported Wednesday

Skip to Main Content
Wednesday was another day of relatively low COVID-19 numbers in Saskatchewan, with eight new cases reported. There were 50 cases on the same day a week ago.

15 people in hospital, 8 of those in intensive care

There were eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on August 5, bringing the total to 1,376 cases. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The new cases are located in the north east (3), Saskatoon (2), Regina (2) and central west (1) regions.

Fifteen people are in hospital, with eight in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan as of Aug. 5. (Government of Saskatchewan)

There have now been 1,376 cases reported in the province since March.

A total of 1,133 people have recovered. That number includes 36 new recoveries.

Eighteen people have died after being diagnosed in the province since the pandemic began.

The chart of new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan shows peaks and valleys over the past five months. (Government of Saskatchewan)
