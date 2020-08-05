COVID-19 in Sask: 8 new cases, 36 more recoveries reported Wednesday
Wednesday was another day of relatively low COVID-19 numbers in Saskatchewan, with eight new cases reported. There were 50 cases on the same day a week ago.
15 people in hospital, 8 of those in intensive care
The new cases are located in the north east (3), Saskatoon (2), Regina (2) and central west (1) regions.
Fifteen people are in hospital, with eight in intensive care.
There have now been 1,376 cases reported in the province since March.
A total of 1,133 people have recovered. That number includes 36 new recoveries.
Eighteen people have died after being diagnosed in the province since the pandemic began.
