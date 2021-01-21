COVID-19 spike means more restrictions at Rosthern Hospital

A growing number of COVID-19 cases in Rosthern has led the Saskatchewan Health Authority to bring in more restrictions at the local hospital.

On Wednesday, the health authority said family visits at the Rosthern Hospital would be limited to compassionate reasons only.

"The decision to restrict family​​ presence is not taken lightly," read a news release from the health authority.

"These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe."

Compassionate reasons include visiting patients in end of life care, people undergoing major surgery or maternity and pediatrics.

The health region said the restrictions will be in place until it is safe to remove them.

Rosthern Hospital was added to the provincial COVID-19 outbreak list on Dec. 24.

As of Wednesday, there were 442 active cases of COVID-19 in the North Central region.

Anyone who wants to visit the hospital must go through a screening process, including a temperature screening and must fill out a questionnaire.

The health authority reminded everyone in the province to follow COVID-19 recommendations, including staying two metres apart from people, wearing a mask and self-isolating if they come down with any COVID-19 symptoms.

(CBC News Graphics)

